Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif left for Saudi Arabia on a private visit before returning to Pakistan on October 21.

According to details, the three-time prime minister will depart for Jeddah via Saudi Airlines flight SV 116 as he left for London Airport.

A number of PML-N workers were present outside Avenfield House, from where Nawaz Sharif departed for London Airport.

The PML-N supremo – who is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on October 21 – will visit Dubai after performing Umrah in Saudi Arabia.

A day earlier, it was reported that the former prime minister had booked his ticket for flight to Islamabad from Dubai.

The flight has been named “Umeed-e-Pakistan,” say sources, adding that the special flight will make a stopover in Islamabad.

Yesterday, PML-N senior organizer Maryam Nawaz said that the former prime minister will steer Pakistan out of crisis. She said in country’s 76 years history, has any Prime Minister other than Nawaz Sharif prevented or minimized inflated prices?