Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday claimed that as had been the case in the past, this time, too, former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif would put the country on the path to progress.

Speaking to the office-bearers of union councils and the party workers here, she said that Nawaz Sharif as a prime minister meant that there would be no inflation in the country. “Nawaz will become the country’s prime minis ter for the fourth time through people’s votes,” she claimed.

On the other hand, former prime minister and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif asked the party workers and supporters to come out of their homes on October 21 and warmly welcome what he called ‘the architect of the country’s economic progress’ on his homecoming.

Similarly, another PML-N leader and former defence minister KhawajaAsif, while addressing the party workers’ convention in Sialkot, said that general elections would definitely be held at the end of January 2024 since preliminary arrangements had already been made. He said that the people would give respect to their votes.