Abu Dhabi crown prince reaffirms UAE’s support for Pak economy

Both countries resolve to strengthen ties; Sign 5 MoUs in fields of banking, mining, railways

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed has reiterated the UAE’s support for Pakistan’s economic development and prosperity as the two countries inked deals to boost bilateral ties.

The statement came as the crown prince undertook a day-long visit to Pakistan on Thursday, during which he held a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed matters of bilateral interest.

This was the first official visit of Sheikh Khalid to Pakistan in his capacity as crown prince.

PM Shehbaz warmly welcomed Abu Dhabi’s crown prince while reaffirming Pakistan’s resolve to further strengthen the historic and fraternal bonds between Pakistan and the UAE.

The one-on-one meeting between the two leaders was followed by the delegation level talks.

Recalling his most productive meeting with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE in Abu Dhabi earlier this month, the premier said that it was a matter of huge satisfaction that the two countries were now working more closely than ever before, to transform their excellent political ties into a mutually beneficial economic partnership.

PM Shehbaz said that during his recent visit to Uzbekistan, the project of the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan Railway Line was discussed, and Uzbekistan showed keen interest in the project.

He further said that the project will benefit the ports of Gwadar and Abu Dhabi and would prove to be a game changer for the whole region.

The PM lauded the UAE’s consistent and strong support for Pakistan in various fields, including at difficult times.

He deeply appreciated the keen interest shown by the UAE in expanding its investment portfolio in Pakistan and remarked that the recent successful investment initiatives between various Pakistani entities and Abu Dhabi Ports were a shining example of this robust and ever-expanding cooperation.

On this occasion, both leaders also witnessed the exchange of several MoUs and agreements between the two sides.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday signed multiple memorandums of understanding to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, including banking, mining, Railways and infrastructure.

President Zardari conferred the “Nishan-e-Pakistan” on the Abu Dhabi crown prince in recognition of his services for bringing the two nations closer and taking Pak-UAE ties to new heights.

The top civilian award was conferred on the crown prince at a special investiture ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr and attended by PM Shehbaz, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani parliamentarians, diplomats, and senior officers.

Sheikh Khaled was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers and senior officials, as well as prominent business leaders, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The crown prince earlier landed Thursday at Rawalpindi’s Nur Khan Airbase as he began his one-day official visit, which was focused on investment and economic cooperation.