Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan fired a salvo at the government for approving increase in power tariff by Rs. 3.28 per unit and warned that it would trigger a fresh tsunami of inflation, compounding the hardship of the already inflation-ridden and poverty-stricken masses.

PTI Secretary General vehemently rejected the proposed increase in power tariff and said that Rs. 3.28 per unit hike in electricity rate would further add to the miseries of the people of the country. He revealed that the plan was on the card to increase the prices of petrol and diesel in September end, which would make life a hell for the people reeling under the ballooning inflation.

Omar Ayub Khan said that the political parties including Pakistan Muslim League-N, PPP, MQM, Awami National Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam.—INP