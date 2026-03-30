Will schools in Punjab shift to hybrid model from April 1?

LAHORE – Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat on Monday stated that all all educational institutions across the province will reopen for regular classes from April 1, 2026.

The minister clarified that the hybrid system will not be implemented, and proposals for holding classes three or four days a week have been rejected.

Schools will operate on a full five-day schedule throughout the province.

Rana Sikandar Hayat also confirmed that 246 matriculation exam centers are being monitored via CCTV cameras to ensure transparency.

He added that changes are being made to the academic calendar, providing better preparation opportunities for students appearing in next year’s exams.

Currently, 70% of free textbooks have been distributed across all districts, with the remaining books expected to be delivered soon.

During his visit to various examination centers, Rana Sikandar Hayat was accompanied by Advisor to the Chief Minister for Examinations, Mazhar Mahmood. Mahmood stated that QR codes and biometric systems are being used to verify student identities.

He advised students to focus on their performance and knowledge rather than spending time on the aesthetics of their answer sheets, emphasizing that marks are awarded based on intelligence and understanding.