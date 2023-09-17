In an extraordinary and heartwarming event, 40 individuals who had been ensnared by the clutches of drug addiction have emerged as beacons of hope as they underwent complete rehabilitation in district Vehari. Under the meticulous and compassionate efforts of various departments, including the Social Welfare, Health and Police Departments, these once-struggling souls have been given a second chance to enjoy life.

The driving force behind this remarkable turnaround was District Police Officer, Essa Khan Sukhaira, who displayed unwavering commitment to the cause. His dedication stemmed from the alarming presence of drug addicts on the district’s streets, coupled with the reluctance of their own families to welcome them back into their homes.

In response to this dire situation, DPO Essa Khan orchestrated a groundbreaking initiative. The drug addicts were promptly admitted to a specialized rehabilitation facility, where they received comprehensive care and support.

The culmination of this inspiring journey took place in a simple yet profoundly moving ceremony, under the auspices of Deputy Commissioner Asif Shah. The Deputy Commissioner, in his role as the chairperson of the ceremony.