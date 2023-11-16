Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab that 32 roads would be inaugurated in the next ten days and the journey of development will continue. While addressing the opening ceremony of Iqbal Park in Block 14 Gulberg Town here on Thursday, the mayor said many parks had been built at different places to provide recreational facilities to people, in this park built in the central district, a walking track and a parking area have also been built besides a cricket and football ground.

Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, People’s Party Central District President Masroor Ahsan, General Secretary Dil Muhammad, Saif Yar Khan, Shahzad Majeed and other elected representatives and workers were also present on this occasion. Earlier, Murtaza Wahab along with Deputy Mayor Karachi inaugurated the Iqbal Park to be built on an area of about 5 acres under the Karachi Mega Project in Federal B Area District Central.

He said that this project was part of the provision of civic services in Karachi. Quality facilities should be provided at local level, this park is an asset of the people here and you have to support us to maintain it, he said. He said that the project proved the fact that we were doing development work across the city without discrimination. Bakhtiari Youth Center is being constructed fast in North Nazimabad and underpass is being constructed at Meena Bazar Karimabad. Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that there was a problem of garbage collection in Karachi, which has been solved and the situation has been improved.