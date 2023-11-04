The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has imposed Rs 435.1 million fine on 3,465 electricity thieves, caught during last 56 days of anti-power-theft campaign in the region.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Friday that FESCO had launched a vigorous anti-theft drive on special direction of Minister of Energy (Power Division) and during 56 days of this campaign the anti-theft teams of the company caught 3,465 power pilferers from its eight districts. The company imposed Rs 435.1 million fine on pilferers under the head of detection units of 9.371 million in addition to recovering Rs 251.8 million from them. FESCO had also got cases registered against 3,290 accused whereas the police had arrested 2,782 electricity thieves so far, he added. Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams continued checking of power pilferage round the clock and caught 28 electricity thieves during last 24 hours who were stealing electricity through various modes including direct supply.

The company had imposed a fine of more than Rs.2.36 million on these electricity thieves in respect of more than 55,000 detection units.