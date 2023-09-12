Five Afghan students, both male and female, who attended the international mathematics competition of mathematics in Malaysia, were among the 20 winners. The competition, which was held with the participation of nearly 2,000 students from 86 countries, was facilitated by the UCMAS Abacus and Mental Arithmetic International Competition.

A total of 15 Afghans students including eight girls and seven boys participated in the competition. “The biggest achievement for Afghanistan was that we were able to reach five top positions among the 20 top rankers,” said Mehrdad Hashamzada, head of the UCMAS Office in Afghanistan.

The students said that they had prepared for participation at these competitions.

“I have attended UCMAS and reached first position,” said Mohammad Maisom Rustami, a student.“This was my first year that I attended the international competition of the UCMAS. I have attended primary level. There were 300 questions and I should have solved them in 8 minutes,” said Yasra Noori, a student.

The girls who participated in the competition called on the interim government to reopen the girls schools above grade six.“We call on the Islamic Emirate to reopen the schools for the girls of Afghanistan so they can study and bring honors to their country,” said Asinat Qanawiz, a student.