Two people riding a motorcycle were gunned down by two people riding a car near Karol Ghati in Gujarpura area in Lahore on Thursday.

According to In-charge Investigation GujarpuraAlamLangriyal, the motorcyclists allegedly tried to rob the car occupants, during which the car occupants opened fire, killing both the motorcyclists.

One of the slain motorcyclists was identified as Haider Shah, while the other could not be identified. Weapons were recovered from the possession of the slain motorcyclists.

A person in the car, who identified himself as a businessman, said he was accompanied by the gunman.

The police are investigating the incident further.