The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has seized a record quantity of drugs, chemicals, and illicit substances during a nationwide crackdown. According to a spokesperson of ANF on Wednesday said that the extensive law enforcement initiative led to the apprehension of 28 individuals, including a foreign national and a woman, and the confiscation of a total of 1,975.374 kilograms of narcotics, alongside significant quantities of chemicals used in drug production.

The seized drugs included 42.100 kilograms of opium, 15.395 kilograms of heroin, 200.110 kilograms of hashish, 5 kilograms of crystal heroin, 383.100 kilograms of methamphetamine (Ice), 1,329 kilograms of ephedrine, as well as smaller quantities of weed and ecstasy tablets. The ANF also impounded 12 vehicles that were believed to be connected to the drug trade.

The extensive operation spanned 37 counter-narcotics missions conducted throughout the country, with each region making significant contributions to the overall success. ANF Balochistan recovered 1,732.5 kilograms of drugs and chemicals, ANF Punjab seized 138.225 kilograms of narcotics.