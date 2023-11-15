Faisalabad office of National Savings Division will conduct the draw No. 94 of 1,500 prize bond today November 15, 2023.
1500 Prize Bond Winners
The winners will be announced shortly after balloting, Follow Pakistan Observer for more details…
Winning Amount of Rs1500 Prize Bond
|LIST
|NO OF PRIZES
|WINNING AMOUNT (RS)
|Prize
|Prize Bond RS. 1500/-
|01
|3,000,000
|1st Prize
|Prize Bond RS. 1500/-
|03
|1,000,000
|2nd Prize
|Prize Bond RS. 1500/-
|1696
|18,500
|3rd Prize
Rs1500 Prize Bond Full List
The full list of Prize Bond 1500 will be shared here today, follow for more…
Prize Bonds are a safe investment option for hundreds of thousands in Pakistan who invest in bonds who try thier luck to get bumper prizes worth millions.
In Pakistan, purchasing of prize bond is considered a good option as the principal amount remains secure no matter if you win or remain unlucky.
More details to follow…