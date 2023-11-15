Faisalabad office of National Savings Division will conduct the draw No. 94 of 1,500 prize bond today November 15, 2023.

1500 Prize Bond Winners

The winners will be announced shortly after balloting, Follow Pakistan Observer for more details…

Winning Amount of Rs1500 Prize Bond

LIST NO OF PRIZES WINNING AMOUNT (RS) Prize Prize Bond RS. 1500/- 01 3,000,000 1st Prize Prize Bond RS. 1500/- 03 1,000,000 2nd Prize Prize Bond RS. 1500/- 1696 18,500 3rd Prize

Rs1500 Prize Bond Full List

The full list of Prize Bond 1500 will be shared here today, follow for more…

Prize Bonds are a safe investment option for hundreds of thousands in Pakistan who invest in bonds who try thier luck to get bumper prizes worth millions.

In Pakistan, purchasing of prize bond is considered a good option as the principal amount remains secure no matter if you win or remain unlucky.

More details to follow…