The Counter-Terrorism Department killed eight terrorists in separate incidents in Balochistan during the past 24 hours, as Pakistan’s largest province has been grappling with terrorism and violence continuing since 2000s.

Five of them were eliminated as the Counter-Terrorism Department raided a house at Basima, a town and tehsil headquarter in Washuk district which also borders Balochistan to its west, on a tipoff.

However, the terrorists opened fire on law enforcers, triggering a gun battle that lasted for some time. As a result, five of these terrorists were eliminated while three others managed to escape the scene.

The CTD managed to seize a large quantity of weapons and ammunition as they searched the premises used as hideout and are working on confirming the identity of the dead terrorists.

And in Quetta, the CTD spokesperson said, they safely recovered a child and killed three abductors, who were stated to be the members of an outlawed organisation.

The CTD carried out operation after these terrorists had kidnapped the child for ransom and also seized arms and ammunition from their hideout.

Meanwhile, the Counter-Terrorism Department of Punjab on Saturday claimed to have arrested five women terrorists in intelligence-based operations from Lahore and Sheikhupura.

The arrested women were said to be a part of IS. The CTD officials arrested three of the women belonged to Lahore and two to Sheikhupura.

They further said that banned books, mobile phones, weapons and cash were seized from the arrested terrorists.

Meanwhile, the Counter Terrorism Department Peshawar have killed three terrorists on Torkham Road in Khyber district.

The CTD officials stated that the terrorists opened firing on two arrested suspects and both died on the spot. In response, the CTD gunned down one terrorist of the banned organization near Torkham Border in Khyber district.