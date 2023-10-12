AHMEDABAD- In preparation for upcoming clash with India, the Pakistani cricket team, currently stationed in India, has received warm welcome at their arrival at the hotel from Hyderabad on Thursday.

The players were presented with traditional shawls as a gesture of hospitality.

Prior to this, the national team celebrated their victory against Sri Lanka on a chartered flight, marked by an elaborate cake-cutting ceremony. Imtiaz Ahmed, one of the team members, distributed sweets among his fellow players.

In a noteworthy development, Zakar Ashraf, Chairman of the Management Committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board, is scheduled to depart for India today. He will fly to India in response to an invitation from the Indian Cricket Board. His presence in Ahmedabad on October 14th is intended to bolster the spirits of the Pakistani team ahead of their crucial World Cup match against India.

Expressing the significance of his support for the team, Zakar Ashraf emphasized the dedication and hard work that brought the Pakistani team to this stage. He remains hopeful that they will continue to make the nation proud with their exceptional performance.”