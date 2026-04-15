1 Crore Iranian Rials to Pak rupee rate today – 15 April 2026

LAHORE – The exchange rate of Iranian rial (IRR) has witnessed a dramatic increase in Pakistan amid speculations of further jump in coming days amid ongoing conflict between Iran and the US.

According to exchange rate available on Google search reaults, 1 crore Iranian rial is equivalent to 2120.32 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) at that moment (8:50 am on 15 April 2026).

However, the situation is completely different in open market where the Iranian rial saw an increase of fourfold against PKR.

Factors Behind Spike in IRR Exchange Rate

The Iranian rial, despite its longstanding weakness against major currencies like the US dollar due to sanctions and inflation, has recently surged in Pakistan.

This spike is largely driven by speculative buying, as investors rush to purchase rials in hopes of quick profits, fueled by rumors of potential 500% gains.

Expectations around ongoing diplomatic talks between Iran and the United States have also influenced market sentiment, with traders anticipating that eased sanctions could strengthen the currency.

Additionally, currency dealers in major cities such as Karachi report a sudden shortage of rials, pushing prices higher as demand outpaces supply.

1 Crore Iranian Rial to PKR Open Market Rate Today

Before the Tehran-Washington conflict, 10 million Iranian rials were traded at Rs2,000–Rs2,500 in local market of Pakistan.

When it comes to open market, 1 crore Iranian is being traded for Rs6,000 to Rs9,000 as currency exchange dealers have set different rates instead of a uniform rate.