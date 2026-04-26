Zardari – Xi to ensure strategic synchronization

President Asif Ali Zardari’s visit to China comes at an unusually fluid moment in global politics—one defined not by rigid alliances but by shifting alignments, strategic ambiguity and a growing appetite for de-escalation. In such an environment, even middle powers can carve out influence, provided they act with precision and foresight. Pakistan’s decision to engage Beijing while quietly facilitating dialogue between Washington and Tehran reflects a calculated attempt to reposition itself from a reactive state to a proactive diplomatic actor.

At the centre of this strategic manoeuvre lies Pakistan’s enduring relationship with President Xi Jinping and the broader framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). China is not merely a partner; it is the cornerstone of Pakistan’s external balancing strategy. Any diplomatic initiative that intersects with the Middle East—particularly one involving Iran—inevitably touches upon Beijing’s economic and security interests. Energy routes, infrastructure investments and regional stability are all variables that China cannot afford to ignore. President Zardari’s outreach is less about briefing an ally and more about ensuring strategic synchronization.

The mediation efforts between the United Stated and Iran add a complex layer to this visit. Pakistan’s geographic proximity, historical ties with Tehran and functional working relationship with Washington provide it with a rare diplomatic advantage. This advantage is also a liability if not managed carefully. Acting as a bridge between two deeply mistrustful adversaries requires not only neutrality but also the perception of neutrality—something that has historically eluded many mediators in similar contexts.

The inclusion of Bilawal in the delegation signals continuity in Pakistan’s foreign policy thinking. It suggests that Islamabad is attempting to institutionalize its diplomatic outreach rather than rely on episodic engagements. Bilawal’s prior interactions with global stakeholders lend credibility to the process, reinforcing the notion that Pakistan’s mediation is part of a broader strategic doctrine rather than an opportunistic intervention. The timing of the visit is particularly noteworthy. With the anticipated engagement between President Trump and President Xi Jinping on the horizon, Pakistan finds itself in a position to shape, however subtly, the informational environment surrounding great-power dialogue. By briefing Beijing ahead of high-level US–China interactions, Islamabad is effectively inserting its perspective into a larger geopolitical conversation. This is a sophisticated form of diplomacy—one that leverages timing and access rather than overt power.

Yet this triangular dynamic—Islamabad, Beijing and Washington—is fraught with risks. For United States, Pakistan’s role as a mediator is both useful and uncomfort-able. It provides a discreet channel to engage Iran without the political costs associ-ated with formal negotiations. US remains wary of China’s growing influence in global conflict resolution. Any perception that Pakistan is tilting too far toward Bei-jing could undermine its credibility in American eyes, complicating the very media-tion it seeks to facilitate.

For China, the calculus is equally nuanced. Beijing has increasingly positioned itself as a proponent of stability, often stepping into diplomatic spaces traditionally dominated by Western powers. Supporting Pakistan’s initiative would align with this broader ambition, allowing China to contribute indirectly to Middle Eastern de-escalation while safeguarding its economic interests. China is also likely to proceed cautiously, avoiding overt involvement that could entangle it in the region’s en-trenched rivalries. Iran’s perspective adds another layer of complexity. Tehran’s relationship with both Beijing and Islamabad provides a foundation of trust, but it is also shaped by deep-seated skepticism toward United States intentions. Pakistan’s challenge is to convince Iran that its mediation is genuinely balanced and not influenced by external pressures. This requires a delicate balancing act—one that must account for both perception and substance. If managed effectively, President Zardari’s visit could yield several tangible out-comes. Explicit Chinese endorsement of Pakistan’s mediation would significantly enhance Islamabad’s diplomatic standing, providing both legitimacy and leverage. It could also pave the way for more structured consultation mechanisms involving Pakistan, China and other stakeholders. Such institutionalization would transform Pakistan’s role from a temporary facilitator to a more permanent diplomatic hub.

This moment represents both an opportunity and a test. Pakistan is attempting to navigate a complex web of relationships, leveraging its unique position to influence outcomes that extend far beyond its immediate neighborhood. It reflects a Pakistan that is seeking to redefine its place in the world—not as a peripheral actor, but as a meaningful contributor to global stability. Whether this ambition translates into lasting influence will depend on how effectively Islamabad can manage the delicate interplay of power, perception and prudence in the days ahead. Success will depend not only on strategic clarity but also on disciplined execution. It will require Islamabad to maintain equilibrium in its relationships with major powers while remaining firmly committed to the principles of neutrality and constructive engagement. President Zardari’s visit to China is more than a bilateral engagement; it is a statement of intent.

—The writer is editor, political analyst and author of several books based in Islamabad.