Pak’s legitimate stand

Pakistan’s recent appeal to the United Nations Security Council regarding India’s unilateral suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) is not only legitimate but also urgent. The concerns raised by Pakistan transcend bilateral disputes; they strike at the core of international law, environmental security and the well-being of over 240 million people dependent on the Indus river system.

India’s decision to hold the treaty in abeyance in April 2025 constitutes a clear violation of an internationally binding agreement. No country has the unilateral right to suspend such a treaty, regardless of political disagreements. To ignore this breach is to set a dangerous precedent where international agreements can be disregarded at will. Pakistan’s appeal to the UNSC is therefore more than a formal protest; it is a call for the international community to uphold the rule of law. The suspension of treaty obligations threatens not only water security and agriculture but also heightens the risk of humanitarian crisis in the region. Given that the world is already grappling with high-stakes conflicts elsewhere, including tensions between the United States and Iran, South Asia cannot afford another flashpoint.

The World Bank, as the designated arbitrator of the treaty, must play an active role in ensuring full compliance. Silence or inaction would embolden unilateralism and signal that belligerent postures are tolerable under international law. India must be called upon to resume treaty-mandated cooperation, share critical hydrological data and desist from any measures that could exacerbate regional instability.The broader international community has a stake in maintaining peace and stability in South Asia. Upholding the Indus Waters Treaty is not just a technical matter of water allocation; it is a litmus test of global commitment to fairness, law and conflict prevention. The Security Council and concerned authorities must act decisively to ensure that the treaty is fully implemented, preserving both human lives and regional stability.

In these delicate times, allowing the suspension of the IWT to go unchecked risks igniting a crisis that the region and the world, can ill afford. The message must be unequivocal: international treaties are binding, unilateral suspension is unacceptable and the world will not allow belligerence to dictate water security and regional peace.