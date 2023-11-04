Former President of Pakistan and co-chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Mr. Asif Ali Zardari, is currently immersed in strategic consultations with party leaders and workers, gearing up for the upcoming elections with the aim of securing the prime minister’s position for the PPP. In a resolute statement, he vehemently condemned the recent terrorist attack on a Pakistan Army convoy in Balochistan, which tragically claimed the lives of 14 soldiers.

Zardari emphasized that such attacks cannot deter the unwavering resolve of the Pakistani Army to eliminate terrorism. He affirmed that the sacrifices of these brave soldiers will not be in vain, and Pakistan will combat terrorism with utmost determination. Zardari highlighted the PPP’s consistent commitment to eradicating terrorism from the country, expressing the party’s abhorrence for it. He articulated these views while presiding over a meeting with party workers, especially elected local government representatives.—Khuda Bux Brohi