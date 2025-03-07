AGL55.85▼ -2.74 (-0.05%)AIRLINK177.9▲ 0.9 (0.01%)BOP12.9▲ 0.09 (0.01%)CNERGY7.54▲ 0.05 (0.01%)DCL9.25▲ 0.09 (0.01%)DFML45.71▲ 0.86 (0.02%)DGKC125.2▲ 2.87 (0.02%)FCCL44.91▲ 2.89 (0.07%)FFL15.11▲ 0.27 (0.02%)HUBC131.65▲ 2.14 (0.02%)HUMNL13.29▲ 0.33 (0.03%)KEL4.48▲ 0.04 (0.01%)KOSM6.02▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)MLCF56.5▲ 1.99 (0.04%)NBP81.8▲ 0.51 (0.01%)OGDC225.2▲ 2.62 (0.01%)PAEL41.23▼ -0.07 (0.00%)PIBTL9.98▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)PPL187.12▲ 3.13 (0.02%)PRL35.3▲ 0.99 (0.03%)PTC23.48▲ 0.14 (0.01%)SEARL94.25▲ 3.18 (0.03%)TELE7.93▲ 0.07 (0.01%)TOMCL31.9▼ -0.08 (0.00%)TPLP10.98▼ -0.03 (0.00%)TREET21▲ 0.25 (0.01%)TRG58.8▲ 0.08 (0.00%)UNITY29.21▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)WTL1.37▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Yousaf Raza Gilani gets clean chit in TDAP corruption case

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – The federal anti-corruption court on Friday acquitted Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani in a case filed against him in 2009 over alleged corruption in Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

Talking to media outside the court, Gilani said all witnesses have become culprits and they escaped from Pakistan.

The former prime minister and some senior TDAP officials were booked for their alleged involvement in the approval and disbursement of fraudulent trade subsidies worth billions of rupees to various fake companies through fictitious claims.

The Federal Investigation Agency had made the charges against Gilani in around 25 out of over 70 cases pertaining to the trade subsidy scam.

In 2018, the federal anti-corruption court indicted Gilani and 25 others in the corruption case.

Following his acquittal, Gilani said the case was made against him by the current allied government, adding that he had no complaints against them.

“We will fully support the government will not back step from supporting it,” he said.

He added that President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto will collectively present their stance.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Did INGOs’ Alleged Misuse of Funds Influence Trump’s Foreign Aid Freeze?

  • Article, Top News

Carry out True Multilateralism and Act as a Constructive Force in a Changing World

  • Pakistan

Why Punjab banned Flagyl, Tramadol, and other common medicines?

  • Featured, Pakistan

Five or Six Eid Holidays? Pakistanis to get ‘week-long’ break on Eidul Fitr 2025

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer