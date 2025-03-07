Yousaf Raza Gilani gets clean chit in TDAP corruption case

KARACHI – The federal anti-corruption court on Friday acquitted Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani in a case filed against him in 2009 over alleged corruption in Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

Talking to media outside the court, Gilani said all witnesses have become culprits and they escaped from Pakistan.

The former prime minister and some senior TDAP officials were booked for their alleged involvement in the approval and disbursement of fraudulent trade subsidies worth billions of rupees to various fake companies through fictitious claims.

The Federal Investigation Agency had made the charges against Gilani in around 25 out of over 70 cases pertaining to the trade subsidy scam.

In 2018, the federal anti-corruption court indicted Gilani and 25 others in the corruption case.

Following his acquittal, Gilani said the case was made against him by the current allied government, adding that he had no complaints against them.

“We will fully support the government will not back step from supporting it,” he said.

He added that President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto will collectively present their stance.