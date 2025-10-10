Xi’s GGI and prospects of New World Order

XI Jinping’s Global Governance Initiative (GGI) has become one of the “hottest” topics in international relations, “disposing” of the old world order based on unilateralism, economic protectionism, sanctions, trade and tariff wars, wild arms exports, and nuclear proliferation.

The GGI instead encourages “multiculturalism,” “multi-polarity,” pure “economic globalization,” and “international cooperation.” Emerging global risks and recessions are “compelling” the world community to open up a new kind of global “dialogue” and adopt modern governance “frameworks.” Thus, China’s “constructive,” collaborative, and coordinated role in neutralizing this poly-crisis will be crucial, with the GGI playing an effective part.

A critical analysis of world power politics reveals a “widening” legitimacy deficit in global economic institutions, an effectiveness deficit in security, health, and climate matters, and a normative deficit linked to the digital revolution and space exploration. However, the GGI’s “profound” emphasis on multiculturalism may be useful in removing these deficits by “advocating” for a new global governance model that seeks effectiveness and inclusiveness at its core without dismantling the edifice and legacy of the UN’s 80-year history.

It seems that the historical “status quo” leads the world towards “fragmentation” through state-centered solutions, but economic globalization and international cooperation from the digital economy to climate change need a deeper shared vision. Thus, Xi’s GGI will promote a new global governance system that truly works beyond the “traditional” functioning of the state. Sovereignty, human rights, and international legitimacy are interconnected. The GGI’s principles of “non-interference” and “multiple” paths to development, whereas the Western liberal order prioritizes the promotion of its own visions of democratic values and human rights as integral to its norms, should be “replaced” with the GGI-proposed global governance system that creates equal opportunities for economic stability, sustainability, and prosperity.

Moreover, the West must abandon its self-claimed “syndrome” of “coloring of human rights” to sustain a monopoly on universal ideas because it has specific colors that do not suit others’ sovereignty. Hence, the GGI embodies the real essence of multi-polarity and multiculturalism. The proposed GGI has five unique interconnected principles consisting of sovereign equality, adherence to international rule of law, staying committed to multilateralism, a people-centered approach, and a commitment to concrete actions. Together, these have become the voice of the Global South, low-income countries, and nations around the globe.

Unfortunately, sovereign equality, a founding principle of the UN, is under severe attack. The unresolved Israel-Palestine issue, Kashmir, lack of consensus over climate change justice, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict sponsored by Western forces all clearly demonstrate the declining unipolar power in the world. Thus, Xi’s GGI principle of sovereign equality is an ideal recipe for a new world order based on justice, not juggernaut, rule of law instead of the law of the jungle, and the denial of whimsical global governance. The GGI speaks highly about adherence to the international rule of law, which is under direct attack these days. The era and aura of unipolar and indispensable power standing above all others have promoted the self-enrichment of Western elites at the expense of the Global South and developing countries. Thus, rule of law must be the way forward for all.

Additionally, the GGI consolidates the spirit of multilateralism, dispelling Western propaganda about China’s interest in becoming the world’s hegemon. Regrettably, increasing economic recession, social division, racial discrimination, political manipulation, and the formation of cartels and cronies have already stolen the US status of “Land of Opportunity.” The ongoing US government debt debate has raised serious questions about its ability to manage the serious fault lines in its own economy and its economic policies, which always favor the elite class. It appears that dreams of a prosperous and good life have been diminished. Hence, the GGI’s multilateralism is the custodian of differences, divergences, and destruction through global collaboration and harmony.

The GGI’s principle of a people-centered approach has become the hope of struggling communities around the globe because the so-called system of capitalism treats people as secondary entities and promotes a wild chase for higher profits, causing massive poverty instead of prosperity, economic discrimination instead of development, and hunger instead of social harmony. Thus, a peaceful and prosperous world can be achieved through global people-to-people dialogue, which should be promoted worldwide.

The fifth principle of the GGI is a commitment to concrete action. Existing power politics has been trapped in mere rhetorical pronouncements that produce no results. It is not a good omen that most international conferences are carried out without any practical outcomes, thus wasting the future, funding, and resources. Therefore, the GGI’s support for concrete action should be the way forward in achieving peaceful resolutions to conflicts involving both state and non-state actors. The world has already learned lessons from Western countries’ faulty financial and political follies, which created financial crises and economic debacles for their own societies and the rest of the world. Therefore, the restoration of the principles of sovereignty and collaboration, based on the new multipolar vision of the GGI, must serve as an antidote to finding a way of living and developing together in a shared destiny for all mankind.

In summary, it seems that the GGI has been derived from the peaceful rise of China. Thus, the existing discourse of global governance may be revitalized through the GGI’s five core principles. It is clear that multilateral legitimacy may be guaranteed through reforming and revitalizing existing global institutions, particularly the Security Council and the global development finance system. Therefore, a holistic and interconnected conception of security and development holds the master key to global peace and sustainability. China believes that there are multiple legitimate paths to modernization, and no single country or power should impose its own formula as a basic ideological precondition for cooperation.

—The writer is President, the Centre for Knowledge and Public Policy, Regional Expert: China, CPEC, BRI & World Affairs.

([email protected])