IN a historic face-to-face meeting near San Francisco on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping underscored the imperative need to re-engage and de-escalate tension between the two economic giants. The summit saw the leaders addressing critical issues and expressing a shared commitment to preventing competition from escalating into conflict.

President Biden, in his opening remarks, emphasized the importance of avoiding a descent into conflict, highlighting the potential consequences of such a scenario. “We must prevent competition from veering into conflict. It is in the best interest of both our nations and the world,” he stated, setting a tone of diplomatic cooperation. President Xi, echoing his sentiment, stressed that turning their backs on each other was not an option. He said it is unrealistic for one side to remodel the other, emphasizing the vast opportunities for both nations to thrive in the expansive world. Xi’s vision of a collaborative and multilateral approach was evident as he expressed optimism about discussing various global issues during the summit. “The world at large is big enough for the two countries to succeed,” Xi stated, projecting a positive outlook on the potential for shared prosperity.

The tone and tenor at the summit level meeting was positive and this indeed is the way forward. The world expects the two countries to move forward with this spirit in order to address the multifaceted challenges such as climate change and pandemics. Especially the challenge of environmental degradation is such that no country can take it on single-handedly. It is only through collaborative and collective efforts, especially amongst the countries like China and the US, that the world can be made a better place to live. Conflicts or the policy of containment are not a solution to any problem. In a world where interdependence is a reality, the collaboration between the United States and China not only holds the potential to benefit their citizens but also to serve as a model for diplomatic relations in the 21st century. The vision of a world where major powers work together for the greater good is a vision that transcends borders, politics and ideologies — a vision that, if realized, can shape a more sustainable and harmonious future for generations to come.