PAKISTAN, Azerbaijan and Turkey are in the process of fortifying their triangular relationship at three levels; strategic, political and economic. Besides, there is an ongoing process for enhancement of people to people contact and diplomatic ties between three brother Muslim states of three regions. Both Turkey and Azerbaijan have supported Pakistan over the Kashmir dispute by declaring Indian occupation of a major portion of Jammu and Kashmir as illegal and against international law. There are two main dimensions of this triangular relationship; a) the bilateralism, which has been going on between Pakistan and Turkey and Pakistan Azerbaijan for decades now and b) the triangular relations for the last over a decade. The triangular relationships were further strengthened during the prolonged struggle of Azerbaijan against Armenian occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh until it was taken over by the brave military of Azerbaijan in 2020 whose impacts are still felt in Caucasus region.

Indeed, Pakistan and Azerbaijan having cultural and religious commonality enjoy good relations in spheres of politics, economy and military. Modern relations between the two states were established when Azerbaijan became independent following the collapse of a former Soviet Union in 1991. Pakistan was among the first countries along with Turkey to recognize Azerbaijan, and extended assistance of US$ 1 million and trained their professionals in different domains. Pakistan is one of the few countries to recognize Khojaly Massacre, carried out by Armenia against Azerbaijani people, as genocide. Pakistan had supported Azerbaijan during the first war over Nagorno-Karabakh. Pakistan along with Turkey supported Azerbaijan during second war over Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020, once Azerbaijan re-captured its land from Armenia.

On its part, Azerbaijan has wholeheartedly supported Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir resolution. Indeed, there have been striking similarities between issue of Kashmir and Nagorno-Karabakh like; a) Illegal occupation and aggression against unarmed local population, b) Obvious defiance of international law, c) Non-implementation of UN Resolutions, d) Displacement of population, e) Changes in the demography of the occupied territories f) Continued human rights violations in the occupied areas and g) Desecration of religious sites, destruction of historical buildings and cultural heritage by Armenia and India.

From the economic point of view, annual trade between the two countries remained low; between US$ 17 to 25 million only, which can be extended in future keeping in view immense opportunities. Pakistan can export pharmaceutical products, textile, sports and food items to Azerbaijan. On the other hand, Azerbaijan can export oil, petroleum products and chemicals to Pakistan. It can also invest in Pakistan for infrastructure development. Tourism and cultural exchanges are other avenues for cooperation. Pakistan and Azerbaijan have military cooperation too. Azerbaijan is interested in purchasing JF-17 Thunder fighter aircrafts and other military equipment. Owing to their deep rooted political, diplomatic and defence relationship and common challenges, facing both, Pakistan and Azerbaijan, can further cement their relationship at all levels; bilateral, at the level of ECO, OIC and the current phase of triangular relationship.

Pakistan and Turkey (Turkiye) have had a very strong and historical relationship even before Pakistan came into being. This relationship continued enhancing with each passing day. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has further cemented this relationship during his tenure as the Head of State and Head of Government. He was elected for the third time in Turkiye’s presidential elections in May 2023. His victory was very well received by Pakistani masses and government. He is a great and bold leader of the Muslim Ummah. It is worth mentioning that the Pakistani masses and leadership were especially concerned over the failed coup attempt made by the betrayed men of Turkish armed forces against the Government of Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2015. Turkish President has always shown his concern over the situation in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He once said; “Our brothers and sisters in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir are suffering because of escalating tension along the Line of Control (LoC), which can no longer be ignored.” Turkey always supported the Pakistani stance on the Kashmir dispute. The issue needs to be settled as per the wishes of the people of Kashmir under UN resolutions. Indeed, education has given the Turkish nation an awareness, which brought a renaissance among the post Ottoman Turkey. Today, Turkey has the highest standard of education, matching the most advanced countries of the world. This high educational standard contributed towards the economic and social uplift of that country. For the promotion of higher education in Pakistan, Turkish President even announced 500 PhD scholarships for the Pakistani students. This is the highest number of scholarships, Pakistan has been ever offered in its history. Following collapse of the Soviet Union, both Turkey and Pakistan were quick to recognize Azerbaijan as a newly independent nation-state. Between 2016 and 2019, Turkey surpassed US to become Pakistan’s fourth-largest arms importer. Turkey, facing restrictions on missile and fighter aircraft systems from the West, turns to Pakistan for joint development.

In 2021, Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijani signed the Baku Declaration in a ceremony held at the Azerbaijani Parliament. The joint declaration emphasizes the need to strengthen cooperation among the three countries, based on cultural and historical ties, mutual respect and confidence. It also emphasizes Turkey, Azerbaijan and Pakistan’s roles in building peace, stability and development at regional and global level. In 2020 during the Nagorno-Karabakh War, Turkey and Pakistan played a pivotal role. The Baku Declaration signed in July 2021 emphasizes cultural ties, mutual respect and growing confidence.

— The writer is Professor of Politics and IR at International Islamic University, Islamabad.

Email: [email protected]

views expressed are writer’s own.