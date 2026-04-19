EVERY year on 18 April, World Heritage Day is celebrated across the globe. This day reminds us of the importance of preserving our cultural heritage. Cultural heritage includes both tangible and intangible. These elements connect us to our past and help shape our identity. The silent generation clearly understands the value of heritage. They have seen how traditions and historical places carry memories, stories and lessons from the past. However, in today’s modern world, it has become challenging to create the same awareness among young people. With changing lifestyles and increasing focus on technology, many youth are less interested in protecting heritage sites in their own areas.

This situation makes it very important for parents, teachers and media to play their role. They must guide and educate the younger generation, especially Gen-Z, about why heritage matters. When young people understand the importance of their culture and history, they are more likely to take responsibility for preserving it. Awareness is the first step toward protection. People and organizations that work hard to preserve heritage deserve great appreciation. Their efforts are not only about restoring old buildings but also about keeping history alive for future generations. In Sindh, the Culture Department has always shown strong commitment to protecting historical sites. Along with it, the Endowment Fund Trust for Preservation of the Heritage of Sindh (EFT) has played a significant role.

EFT has worked actively in restoring many historical sites that were once damaged or neglected. In a short period, they have successfully brought new life to these places. In its recently published five year report, it depicts an optimistic picture by restoring the following historical sites: Tomb of Mian Ghulam Shah Kalhoro, Metharam Hall and the Mud Fort at Tando Allahyar. Other restored places include Subzwari Graveyard, Jam Chutto Graveyard, Shiva Temple (Shivala Marrhi), Bouhle Chand Building, Garho Gate, Shrine of Pir Zakri, and many more.

These restoration projects have been done so carefully that it is difficult to notice any modern work. The original beauty and historical value of these sites have been maintained. This shows the dedication and skill of those involved in preservation work. However, there are still many sites that need attention. Important locations like Sehwan Fort, Makli Necropolis, Ranikot Fort and Faiz Mahal are currently under restoration. These projects require time, effort and continuous support to be completed successfully.

World Heritage Day is not just about celebration; it is a reminder of our responsibility. Protecting heritage is not only the duty of the government or organizations but of every individual. Even small actions, like respecting historical places and spreading awareness, can make a big difference. To be concluded, heritage is a valuable treasure that we must protect. It tells us who we are and where we come from. If we take care of it today, future generations will also be able to learn from it and feel proud of their history.

—The writer is a contributing columnist, based in Hyderabad, Sindh.

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