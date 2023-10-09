TEL AVIV – The Jerusalem Post, the Israel’s most-read English news website, came under a series of cyberattacks amid ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict that has claimed over 1,100 lives.

The development was confirmed by the media outlet on its X handle after several users from India and other countries raised the issue regarding the inaccessibility of the portal on social media.

“Why @Jerusalem_Post is not accessible from India? Has anyone hacked the access?” a user wrote on X.

Why @Jerusalem_Post is not accessible from India?

Has anyone hacked the access? — Kannan (@rkpTheGod) October 9, 2023

When a user tried to access the website a message – “403 Forbidden” – pops up on the landing page.

The Jerusalem Post has issued an official statement, confirming that it is currently experiencing downtime due to a series of cyberattacks initiated against it since yesterday morning.

“We are actively addressing the situation and will be back soon, continuing to serve as your top source of information on Operation Swords of Iron and the attacks by Hamas,” it added.

More than 123,000 people have been displaced in the Gaza Strip since the conflict erupted between Palestinian fighters and Israel, the United Nations said on Monday.

“Over 123,538 people, have been internally displaced in Gaza, mostly due to fear, protection concerns and the destruction of their homes,” said the UN’s humanitarian agency, OCHA.

Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on Gaza since Saturday, when Hamas fighters launched a surprise attack in Israel and fired thousands of rockets at the country.