The stage is set for the start of much awaited mega cricketing event with the clash between the finalists of last World Cup, England and New Zealand, on October 5 (Thursday).
As many as 10 teams are participating in World Cup 2023 with each team playing against every other side in the round robin stage. Top four sides will qualify for the semifinals followed by mega finale.
Following are top ranked players of every participating team in all three categories – batter, bowler, all-rounder as per latest ICC rankings.
Pakistan
Batter: Babar Azam (1)
Bowler: Shaheen Afridi (6)
All-rounder: Shadab Khan (13)
India
Batter: Shubman Gill (2)
Bowler: Mohammed Siraj (1)
All-rounder: Hardik Pandya (7)
England
Batter: Dawid Malan (14)
Bowler: Chris Woakes (12)
All-rounder: Chris Woakes (11)
Australia
Batter: David Warner (4)
Bowler: Josh Hazlewood (1)
All-rounder: Josh Hazlewood (14)
New Zealand
Batter: Kane Williamson (28)
Bowler: Trent Boult (5)
All-rounder: Mitchell Santner (11)
South Africa
Batter: Rassie van der Dussen (3)
Bowler: Keshav Maharaj (14)
All-rounder: Aiden Markram (23)
Sri Lanka
Batter: Charith Asalanka (27)
Bowler: Maheesh Theekshana (16)
All-rounder: Dhananjaya de Silva (17)
Afghanistan
Batter: Ibrahim Zadran (18)
Bowler: Mujeeb Ur Rahman (3)
All-rounder: Mohammad Nabi (2)
Bangladesh
Batter: Mushfiqur Rahim (21)
Bowler: Shakib Al Hasan (17)
All-rounder: Shakib Al Hasan (1)
Netherlands
Batter: Scott Edwards (39)
Bowler: Logan van Beek (51)
All-rounder: Bas de Leede (49)