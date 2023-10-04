The stage is set for the start of much awaited mega cricketing event with the clash between the finalists of last World Cup, England and New Zealand, on October 5 (Thursday).

As many as 10 teams are participating in World Cup 2023 with each team playing against every other side in the round robin stage. Top four sides will qualify for the semifinals followed by mega finale.

Following are top ranked players of every participating team in all three categories – batter, bowler, all-rounder as per latest ICC rankings.

Pakistan

Batter: Babar Azam (1)

Bowler: Shaheen Afridi (6)

All-rounder: Shadab Khan (13)

India

Batter: Shubman Gill (2)

Bowler: Mohammed Siraj (1)

All-rounder: Hardik Pandya (7)

England

Batter: Dawid Malan (14)

Bowler: Chris Woakes (12)

All-rounder: Chris Woakes (11)

Australia

Batter: David Warner (4)

Bowler: Josh Hazlewood (1)

All-rounder: Josh Hazlewood (14)

New Zealand

Batter: Kane Williamson (28)

Bowler: Trent Boult (5)

All-rounder: Mitchell Santner (11)

South Africa

Batter: Rassie van der Dussen (3)

Bowler: Keshav Maharaj (14)

All-rounder: Aiden Markram (23)

Sri Lanka

Batter: Charith Asalanka (27)

Bowler: Maheesh Theekshana (16)

All-rounder: Dhananjaya de Silva (17)

Afghanistan

Batter: Ibrahim Zadran (18)

Bowler: Mujeeb Ur Rahman (3)

All-rounder: Mohammad Nabi (2)

Bangladesh

Batter: Mushfiqur Rahim (21)

Bowler: Shakib Al Hasan (17)

All-rounder: Shakib Al Hasan (1)

Netherlands

Batter: Scott Edwards (39)

Bowler: Logan van Beek (51)

All-rounder: Bas de Leede (49)