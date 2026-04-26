Wings of sovereignty: Somalia turns to Pakistan

FOR decades, Somalia has struggled to reclaim its sovereignty from the shadows of civil war, piracy and foreign dependence. Now, a bold new chapter unfolds: Mogadishu has signed a landmark $900 million deal with Pakistan to acquire 24 JF‑17 Thunder Block III fighter jets. More than a defence transaction, this agreement is a declaration that Somalia seeks to stand on its own wings in the skies above the Gulf of Aden.

Somalia’s choice of the JF‑17 Block III reflects affordability, capability and political alignment. Western aircraft, priced at $90–120 million and burdened with restrictive conditions, remain out of reach. By contrast, the JF‑17, at $30–40 million per unit, offers ad-vanced features—AESA radar, electronic warfare suites and beyond‑visual‑range missile capability—at a fraction of the cost. For a nation rebuilding its air force after three decades, Pakistan’s willingness to provide training, logistical support and flexible financing makes the deal both practical and strategic. The aircraft’s credibility was reinforced when the Pakistan Air Force demonstrated its effectiveness against India’s Rafale and Su‑30 fleet during the limited conflict of May 2025. For Mogadishu, the JF‑17 is not merely a fighter jet—it is a symbol of attainable sovereignty.

The Block III variant represents the most advanced iteration of the JF‑17. Somalia’s pack-age reportedly includes beyond‑visual‑range air‑to‑air missiles, precision-guided munitions and anti‑ship weaponry—capabilities essential for safeguarding the Gulf of Aden. The AESA radar provides superior detection and tracking, while electronic warfare suites enhance survivability against modern threats. This weapons package transforms Somalia’s air force from a symbolic presence into a credible deterrent, capable of defending both its skies and maritime approaches.

Reconstituting an air force after thirty years is no small task. Somalia will rely heavily on Pakistan for initial training, technical support and operational guidance. This model has precedent: when Pakistan exported JF‑17s to Nigeria and Myanmar, Pakistani instructors and engineers were embedded to build local capacity. Somalia will adopt a phased ap-proach—sending cadets and engineers to Pakistan for training at PAF academies, while Pa-kistani specialists remain in Somalia during the induction phase. The training program covers pilot conversion courses, simulator training and maintenance instruction, ensuring Somalia develops a cadre of skilled personnel. Such arrangements not only guarantee operational readiness but also deepen bilateral defence ties.

The contract stipulates delivery of the first batch within 18–24 months, with full induction expected over five years. This gradual timeline allows Somalia to build infrastructure—airbases, maintenance facilities and command structures—while absorbing the aircraft into service. The phased delivery ensures that training and logistics keep pace with operational requirements, preventing the pitfalls of rapid induction without adequate preparation.

The arrival of advanced fighter jets will allow Somalia to better control its coastline, including the Gulf of Aden—one of the world’s most strategic waterways. Long plagued by piracy and militant infiltration, this corridor has depended on foreign navies for protection. Somalia’s acquisition of JF‑17 Block III fighters will significantly enhance its ability to monitor, deter and respond to threats along its maritime domain. For the first time in decades, Somalia can project credible airpower, complementing naval and ground forces. This will improve the safety of commercial shipping lanes, reassure international stakeholders and reduce reliance on foreign patrols. Regionally, it elevates Somalia from a security vacuum to a state with sovereign control over its skies and seas.

Pakistan and Somalia share a history rooted in solidarity and mutual respect. Pakistan sup-ported Somalia during its turbulent years, offering humanitarian assistance and advocating for its sovereignty. The relationship deepened through Pakistan’s participation in United Nations peacekeeping missions, where Pakistani soldiers served with distinction and sacrificed their lives in Mogadishu and beyond. These sacrifices, etched in collective memory, form a bond of blood and brotherhood.

Pakistan’s role as one of the largest contributors to UN peacekeeping forces worldwide un-derscores its commitment to global stability. In Somalia, its soldiers stood as guardians of peace, their courage and sacrifice reminders that Pakistan’s engagement is not transactional but deeply human. The Pakistan Navy has also played a pivotal role in safeguarding Soma-lia’s maritime domain. As part of multinational task forces, Pakistani warships have patrolled the Gulf of Aden, escorting merchant vessels and deterring pirates.

This naval cooperation complements the new airpower partnership, reinforcing Pakistan’s image as a responsible stakeholder in global security. Somalia’s choice is political as much as practical: by partnering with Pakistan, Somalia avoids dependency on Western powers and aligns itself with a fellow Muslim nation that understands the challenges of rebuilding sovereignty. The JF‑17 is envisioned not merely as a weapon but as a tool of national revival.

Somalia’s pursuit of the JF‑17 Thunder Block III is thus a strategic leap toward reclaiming sovereignty. For Pakistan, the deal reflects its growing stature as a defence exporter and its enduring commitment to Somalia.

Rooted in shared history, cemented by peacekeeping sacrifices and reinforced by naval cooperation, the Pakistan–Somalia partnership is poised to enter a new era. As Mogadishu looks to the skies, it sees not just fighter jets but the promise of dignity, deterrence and independence. Faiz Ahmed Faiz once wrote: “Speak, for your lips are free; speak, for your tongue is still yours.” Somalia’s decision to acquire the JF‑17 is precisely that—an act of speaking sovereignty into existence, reclaiming the right to defend its skies and seas. For Pakistan, those wings carry the weight of sacrifice and solidarity. For Somalia, they herald the dawn of a new horizon.

—The writer, Retired Group Captain of PAF, is author of several books on China.

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