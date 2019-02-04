Widespread rain likely across country

Islamabad

A westerly wave entered into western parts of the country on Monday is likely to grip different parts till Wednesday and bring widespread rain-thunderstorm in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeast Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the period.

According to the Spokesman of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), widespread rain-thunderstorm with few moderate to isolated heavy falls is expected Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan and Kohat divisions in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore divisions in Punjab. Snowfall over hills is also expected in Malakand division including Swat, Chitral, Kalam, Malamjabba and upper Dir, Hazara division, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan till Wednesday.

Rain-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Bannu and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions and Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal divisions in Punjab on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at scattered places in Balochistan including Quetta, Zhob, Kalat and Makran divisions on Tuesday.

Light rain is also expected at isolated places in Upper Sindh including Sukkur and Larkana divisions on Tuesday and Wednesday. The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Balochistan: Gawadar 11 mm, Turbat 06 and Dalbandin 01mm. The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Skardu -11 C, Kalam, Gupis -07 C, Bagrote -06 C, Astore -05 C, Hunza, Parachinar Malamjabba -03 C, Rawalakot, Murree, Mirkhani -02 C, Dir, Drosh and Gilgit -01 C.—APP

