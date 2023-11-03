ARE you having trouble sleeping at night? If so, you’re not the only one; it’s a dilemma many are suffering from amid the humanitarian chaos of the raging war in Gaza. It is not possible to turn a blind eye to the merciless killing of those trapped in the war-inflicted strip, as the number of fatalities continues to rise. As you try to make sense of all that’s unfolding; it is becoming rather hard to separate your daily routine from the harsh reality Palestinians are enduring as the death toll rises to over 8000 in the relentless massacre.

While adults vent through conversations, post their thoughts on social media and generally have a better idea of what’s happening, children are being subjected to these horrors without having a concrete understanding of how and why the Israeli atrocities are happening and even more so… why isn’t anyone doing anything about it. This is why even before they ask, it is upon their guardians and family to include them in the discussions and honour their presence as you open dialogue for understanding and critical thinking.

Before doing so, it is important to get your own facts right and educate yourself on how the Gaza crisis has been one of the longest humanitarian crises arising from Jewish leaders declaring the creation of the State of Israel which has led to countless wars over decades. Over the years, we have become rather accustomed to seeing the Gaza Strip being bombarded with countless lives being lost. But the cycle has become repetitive with no long-term resolution in sight; in fact, it is heartening to see how humanity has risen from all corners of the world, as many, including Jews, have united in their active call for a ‘ceasefire’, something which has been predominantly ignored by Israel’s military force.

As our channels continue to show the vicious attack, leaving Palestinian children without limbs in hospitals with no proper equipment, it is stirring countless emotions in our young ones who are being subjected to these heartbreaking visuals. Instead of shunning their uncertainties, welcome them and show them it’s a safe space to talk about it. Children should know the endless plight of Palestinians, the standing of Al Aqsa Mosque and the historical context that binds us all together in Muslim Brotherhood.

As the Western media works relentlessly in its ‘selective’ reporting, it is upon us to create awareness and shine the spotlight on the genocide being committed, ensuring our children are aware of how nations stood by and let Palestine bleed out. Being vocal leads to them asking profound questions; it will lead to conversations about how one can play their part in making a difference and that is exactly what we need to strive for.

Be it writing letters to our government officials to take a strong stance against the brutality in Gaza, or being able to join protests and voice our support for the Palestinians, let our children be part of history with the actions they take. As adults, having faced an endless spectrum of worries, anxiety and the workings of a ruthless world, it is truly the younger generation that can imagine and work towards a better world and a brighter future.

Sure, we are completely shattered and significantly frustrated by our helplessness, but we can hope to instill in our children a vision of empathy, to stem an urge to fight for what’s right while also aiming to co-exist and see peace prosper.

—The writer is contributing columnist, based in Islamabad.

