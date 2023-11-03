Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Protect Pak children

In a recent study, it was revealed that a staggering 68% of abuse cases involve perpetrators from the victim’s neighbourhood, while 32% involve strangers. These figures, specific to the situation in Punjab, reflect a deeply disturbing trend that unfortunately extends to other provinces as well. What makes this even more alarming is the increasing number of children falling victim to sexual abuse.

Shockingly, in the first half of 2023 alone, Pakistan witnessed a horrifying 1400 cases of child abuse. This calls for urgent and decisive action from the authorities. It is imperative that immediate steps be taken to curb this menace and protect our children from the devastating effects of sexual abuse.

By implementing stringent measures, raising awareness and promoting education, we can create a safer environment for our children. This is not just a request; it is a plea to the authorities to prioritize the safety and well-being of our nation’s youth.

KULSOOM ARIF

Lahore

Karachi Zoo

It is a widely accepted notion that zoological gardens function as a site for wildlife rehabilitation and conservation. Nevertheless, by looking at the unkempt condition of Karachi Zoological Gardens (KZG), under the auspices of the KMC, this notion loses its semantics in its entirety.

Recently, I happened to visit the zoo with my family and was saddened by looking at the deplorable condition of the facility. Lack of energy and agility were evident on the face of the animal, enclosed in solitary confinement. A list containing multiple reasons can easily be prepared for depicting the deplorable condition of this conservation site.

This sordid state of affairs may be attributed to lack of funding, however this institutional decay of this conservation site boils down to lack of pragmatic approach for ameliorating the degraded condition. There is little or no effort on the part of concerned authorities to bring improvement. Distressing and agonizing scenes were observed during this short visit; one example is availability of fresh water for ponds. It seems that weeks have passed and water has not been replaced.

Pond water surface was fully covered with greenish material- algae. Because of algae, the belly and breast of the goose have morphed from white to green colour. I simply remained unable to comprehend the reason behind this abject failure of KZG; it could have easily managed fresh water by requesting relevant authorities, considering the gravity of the situation. At the same time, fresh water was also not available for alligators. In order to address aforementioned issues of water replacement/scarcity for these miserable animals, no excuse should be acceptable.

ENGR KOUSER

Karachi

Prevalence

of Hepatitis

Hepatitis is indeed a significant public health concern in Pakistan. All five hepatitis (A, B, C, D and E) are present in Pakistan, where almost 12 million people are suffering from hepatitis B or C. Pakistan is the second-highest-ranked country worldwide in terms of HCV infections.

Both HBV and HCV are spreading rapidly and are linked to risk factors like hospitalization, blood transfusions, having multiple sexual partners, reuse of syringes, surgical procedures and barbershop shaving. The prevalence of HAV and HEV in urban areas is mainly due to lack of proper mechanisms to handle sewerage, disinfection and inadequate supply of clean running water. HDV is a small, defective RNA virus that can infect only individuals who have hepatitis B virus.

The government of Sindh has already initiated the Hepatitis Prevention & Control Program, a forward-thinking endeavour. However, despite these efforts, numerous cases continue to be reported in Sindh and all over Pakistan. The government of Pakistan can collaborate with non-governmental organizations, including student-run bodies in medical universities and colleges, to collect data and conduct screening activities.

Recognizing the need for a centralized national database registry is vital to effectively combat hepatitis in Pakistan. By adopting a unified and coordinated approach, we can attain success in fostering a healthier Pakistan.

LAIBA ASIF

Karachi

Ghost hospitals

This is to draw the attention of the authorities towards the issue of ‘ghost hospitals’ in Balochistan. It has become evident that more than 250 government hospitals, which exist only on paper, have been revealed to be non-existent structurally.

As a result of these ‘ghost hospitals,’ people are unable to access essential healthcare facilities, and they are facing numerous challenges. Furthermore, out of the 1661 hospitals in the province, half of them remain closed. Therefore, it is now the government’s responsibility to take decisive action regarding these ‘ghost hospitals’ to ensure that people have access to proper healthcare facilities.”

JAHANZAIB

Karachi

Protection of nurses

Nursing is a noble profession and fosters a strong connection

between healthcare professionals and patients. Nurses play a vital role in providing compassionate care to patients and are highly valued. However, despite their crucial role, nurses often face a lack of security. Female nurses, in particular, feel apprehensive about working night shifts at government hospitals due to concerns about their safety. They do not feel adequately protected. Therefore, it is essential to provide security measures for nurses to ensure their safety.

JANNAT KHUDADAD

Lahore

Unveiling silent struggle

It is distressing to witness or hear of the different abuses that our health & social care staff face at the hands of those they strive to save. Our frontline heroes’ lives matter. In hospitals, care facilities and ambulances, healthcare heroes — nurses, care workers and ambulance staff — are enduring daily physical, verbal and emotional abuse, which is not part of their job descriptions. This silent epidemic demands immediate attention and a national debate. To all those serving, we salute you for providing the best care, best people, best partner and best value to diverse communities.

Collective efforts from governments, institutions and societies are crucial to providing the support and recognition necessary for those tirelessly working on the frontlines to save lives. It’s time to break the silence, address systemic issues and implement tangible solutions, ensuring our healthcare heroes operate in a safe environment.

Despite these challenges, the dedication and resilience of healthcare workers remain unwavering as they valiantly serve in the face of unprecedented adversity. The time to act is now.

BEVERLEY MUTANDIRO

Middlesex