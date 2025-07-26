Why is the state being challenged?

THREE recent murders—the first in Sanjidi Degari, Balochistan and the second and third in Khwaza Khela, Swat and Ochehry, Mansehra (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)—have jolted our society and shamed humanity.

In the tragic Sanjidi Degari incident, young Sheetal and Zarak were murdered in the name of so-called “honour.” Before her murder, Sheetal was holding the Holy Quran. She adjusted her shawl and stood bravely before the guns that awaited her. Zarak’s hands were tied. When the murderers tried to touch her body, she resisted and uttered in Brahvi, “You only have the permission to shoot, not to touch.” Sheetal’s final words have become a symbol of defiance against the brutality of honour killings.

A young Baloch woman and man were brutally shot dead one year after their marriage on the orders of a tribal jirga in Balochistan, as punishment for their love marriage. Sheetal’s last words have sparked widespread national outrage. The couple, who had been living a happy life together, was lured under the deceptive pretext of a formal invitation. Both were trapped and taken to a desolate area of Sanjidi Degari, where an extra-judicial verdict was carried out. In a startling press conference, Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti revealed baseless and shameful details about the viral honour killing case in Sanjidi Degari, claiming that the murdered man and woman were not in a marital relationship. He alleged that Sheetal, mother of five children, was married to another man and Zarak, father of four, was also married to another woman. Bugti accused Sheetal and Zarak of having an illegitimate relationship. He went on to accuse tribal chieftain Sher Baz Satakzai—referred to as “Sardar Sahib”—of being involved in the extra-judicial murder and confirmed that he had been arrested.

Why CM Bugti tried to justify murder of Zarak and Sheetal accusing that they were not husband and wife? Why was false pretense of ‘immorality’ used by him to justify their murder? Why is Sheetal’s illiterate mother being forced to justify her daughter’s murder? Why Bugti didn’t present 9 children of Sheetal and Zarak? Where is Sheetal’s husband and Zarak’s wife if they were not husband and wife? Sheetal’s last words have since become a rallying cry against misuse and misinterpretation of religion and religious beliefs to enforce brutal savage verdicts. The entire horrific act was filmed and shocking footage of the murder has since gone viral on the internet, enough as undeniable evidence of the atrocity. The video has sparked widespread outrage and condemnation, highlighting the persistent and brutal evidence of so-called honour-based violence and power of parallel justice systems in many parts of the country. The vedio itself is undeniable evidence enough to prove murderer of Sheetal and Zarak.

385 incidents as honor killings were registered across the country in 2024. The women constitute over 90% of the victims in these cases. Many incidents in remote regions go unreported. In the wake of incidents like the one involving Zarak and Sheetal, legal and social reform are required without haste. The handling of such cases often involves multiple layers of governance and societal response. This incident is not just a murder of two human beings, but the societal apathy, tribal oppression and state silence that claims hundreds of lives every year.

In another incident in Ochehry camp, Mansehra, KP, an Afghan refugee sexually abused 10-year old Sufyan and brutally beheaded the unfortunate boy. After the burial of beheaded body, child’s head and his shoes were found outside the murderer’s house. It clued the murderer. In third incident 13-year old poor boy Farhan studying in unregistered madarsa in Khwaza Khela, Swat, KP. Madarsa Mullahs have been sexually abusing him. When the victim informed his uncle about the abuse he was brutally tortured and killed by three extremist Mullahs. The victim was confined to a room by three Mullahs, who took turns torturing him for five hours. The abuse continued without interruption, with each Mullah inflicting further pain until the child ultimately succumbed to his injuries. Ironically, CM KP Gandapur, PM Shahbaz and the opposition parties too remained silent about the oppressor and the oppressed.

There is no difference in killings in bomb blasts and suicidal attacks, killings of train and bus passengers while travelling across Balochistan, murder of Khawaza Khela madarsa student Farhan by Mullahs, murder of Sufyan after sexual abuse and murder of Sheetal – Zarak in Sanjidi Degari. Each murder is act of terrorism, brutality and savageness. Viewing circumstances of the country it is believed that government and the state have failed to protect its citizens. The terrorists and murderers have challenged writ of the government and the state.

These are not just incidents of murder. These are the funerals of our collective state run system. It is defeat of government, state and society. The government needs to prosecute such killings under anti-terrorism laws due to their terrifying impact on society. For best of the masses parallel jirga system that operates above constitutional authority of the state be abolished immediately and culprits be given exemplary sentences. It is fundamental obligation of the government to provide free, fair and speedy justice to the oppressed at the door step. At Union Council, Tehseel and District levels corrupt and rotten judicial system of the country requires thorough reforms to restore confidence of the victims of the tyrants.

—The writer is author of several books based in UK.

