Why do men have to die before workplaces listen?

THE news felt unreal: a young man in Karachi had jumped from the eighth floor of his office building.

He was only 25. In the chaos that followed, colleagues whispered in shock, his family rushed to the hospital, and the city scrolled past another headline. But behind the terrible fall of Usman Ali lies a story much darker than a single moment — a story of suffocating workplace culture, silent suffering, and the unspoken toll of mental health ignored.

Police say Usman died by suicide at The City School’s Regional Head Office last week. In a final Facebook post, he named those he said had “mentally tortured” him. His family, now grieving the unimaginable, has lodged a case of manslaughter against the school management.

Behind the headlines, this story forces us to confront an uncomfortable truth: toxic workplaces are silently eroding lives across Pakistan. For years, employees have whispered about exploitative practices, harsh treatment, and crushing workloads. Yet only when a young life is lost do we pause to reckon with the culture we have normalized.

The taboo around workplace stress and mental health is especially heavy for men. From childhood, boys are told to be strong, to suppress their emotions, to “man up.” By adulthood, many internalize the idea that speaking about anxiety, depression, or burnout is a sign of weakness. Men are made to believe they must carry financial burdens in silence, even when the weight becomes unbearable. In Usman’s case, his pain came to light only when it was too late.

Pakistan still treats mental health as a peripheral issue, despite alarming trends. Suicide remains deeply stigmatized, often discussed in hushed tones or not at all. Mental health services are underfunded and inaccessible, with only a handful of trained professionals serving a population of over 240 million. Employers rarely provide counseling or support systems. In fact, many organizations conflate discipline with intimidation, creating environments where fear is a management tool.

The case of Usman is not isolated. In recent years, there have been reports of students, teachers, and employees across industries who took their lives after sustained mental stress. Social media often becomes the first space where these stories surface, with victims leaving behind messages that point directly to toxic systems. It is a troubling trend — one that reflects both the pressure cooker of modern work culture and society’s unwillingness to address emotional well-being.

It is high time workplace environments move beyond paper policies. Human resources departments must protect employees, not intimidate them. Regular mental health audits, counseling access, and grievance redressal mechanisms should be mandatory in institutions. Leadership training should emphasize empathy, not authoritarianism.

Second, as a society, we must stop silencing men who struggle. A man’s worth cannot only be tied to his paycheck or his ability to endure suffering. Normalizing conversations about stress, depression, and workplace trauma is not a luxury — it is a necessity. Public awareness campaigns, backed by government and media, must dismantle the stigma that keeps so many silent. Finally, accountability is critical. If workplaces drive employees into despair, those responsible must face consequences. Only through visible justice can we signal that an employee’s life is worth more than an organization’s reputation.

Usman Ali’s story is a tragedy, but it must also be a turning point. The cameras may move on, but unless we confront the toxic cultures around us, silence will continue to claim lives. In a nation where young people are already grappling with unemployment, instability, and fear, we cannot afford to treat workplace mental health as an afterthought. Because every day that we stay silent, we risk losing another Usman.

—The writer is contributing columnist, based in Islamabad.

([email protected])