Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather for Karachi, Hyderabad and most parts of Sindh during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is present over extreme northern parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, mainly hot and humid weather for most districts of the province on Tuesday evening/night and the following two days.

In Karachi, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 34-36 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and 35-37 C on Thursday.

In Hyderabad, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 36-38 C on Wednesday and 35-37 C on Thursday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed across Sindh including Karachi and Hyderabad during the last 24 hours.

Shaheed Benazirabad remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 40 C.

In Karachi, maximum temperature was recorded at 35 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 77 per cent.

In Hyderabad, maximum temperature was recorded at 37 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 77 per cent.