ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more monsoon rains for parts of Pakistan including the twin cities during the next couple of days.

As per the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper parts of Pakistan.

A westerly wave has started affecting upper and central parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Potohar region, Islamabad, Upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during Thursday evening/night and on the following two days.

Heavy falls may also occur at isolated places in Potohar region, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Upper Punjab during the period.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

In Islamabad, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 34-36 degree Celsius on Friday and 33-35 C on Saturday.

In Rawalpindi, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 33-35 C on Friday and 32-34 C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, weather remained hot and humid in most parts of Pakistan.

However, rains occurred at scattered places of the country.

Rainfall (mm)

Islamabad: (Saidpur 37, Golra 23, Zero Point 17, Airport 16, Bokra 03)

Punjab: Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 37, Chaklala 22), Mangla 20, Murree 04, Attock 03, Jhelum 01

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Saidu Sharif 18, Balakot 16, Dir (Upper 14, Lower 08), Kakul, Buner, Pattan 08, Bannu, Malam Jabba 02, Cherat, Chitral 01

Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 18, Gupis 10, Gilgit 02

Kashmir: Kotli 13, Muzaffarabad (AP 08, City 07), Garhi Dupatta 04 and Rawalakot 01

Turbat remained the hottest place in Pakistan where mercury rose as high as 44 C.

Maximum temperature in Islamabad was recorded 37 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 84 per cent.

Maximum temperature in Rawalpindi was recorded 36 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 81 per cent.