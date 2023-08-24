ISLAMABAD – People, especially the middle class, save money for years to have residence, and continue to fall prey to real estate agents.

Amid the massive increase in real estate scams, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has issued a new list of illegal housing societies and residential projects in Islamabad as the number soared to 185.

In the updated list, the authorities declared 24 residential projects and housing societies illegal in Zone I, 7 housing societies in Zone II, and over dozen housing societies in Zone III.

Zone IV of the federal capital comprises nearly 110 housing societies while there are 29 residential projects illegal in Zone V. CDA also named illegal land subvention in 6 sectors of E-14, D-14, D-15, D-16, E-16, and F-15.

Illegal Housing Societies in Islamabad

Furthermore, CDA said housing schemes Faisal Town, Grace Land Housing, Muhafiz Gardens, Rawat Enclave, and Air Line Avenue are promoted to be in Islamabad, whereas neither the subject schemes fall in the capital.

Authorities also warned the general public to stay cautious from making any booking, or purchase of plots in these or any other un-authorized.