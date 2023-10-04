Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for Peshawar and most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, hot and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province on Wednesday night and the following two days.

However, partly cloudy weather is likely in Malam Jabba, Saidu Sharif and Dir on Thursday and Friday.

Scattered light rain is likely in Chitral during the period.

In Peshawar, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 34-36 C on Thursday and 35-37 C on Friday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

Dera Ismail Khan remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 38 C.

In Peshawar, maximum temperature was recorded at 35 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 29 per cent.