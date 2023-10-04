RAWALPINDI – Gunfire from across the Afghan border has killed two Pakistani citizens, the army’s media wing said. The attack came at the time when political tensions between the two sides remained tense.

In a press release, the Inter-Services Public Relations said Afghan sentry employed at Friend Ship Gate of Chaman Border Crossing along the Pakistan-Afghanistan Border in Balochistan Province, opened unprovoked and indiscriminate firing at pedestrians moving from Pakistan to Afghanistan at 1600 hours.

Army said the firing incident occurred at the outbound gate located on the zero line, in which a 12-year-old child succumbed to the injuries while another child suffered injuries.

It said Pakistani armed forces exercised extreme restraint and avoided any exchange of fire in the presence of innocent passengers to avoid collateral damage.

Meanwhile, the deceased have been moved to DHQ Hospital Chaman, and the injured child, who was immediately evacuated by security forces, is under treatment.

Pakistan also approached Afghan authorities to inquire about the reason for such irresponsible and reckless act, apprehended and hand over the culprit to Pakistani authorities.

ISPR said Pakistani force remains committed to contribute towards peace, prosperity and development through positive and constructive bilateral relations, however such unpleasant occurrences have the potential to harm the sincere intent and purpose.