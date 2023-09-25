Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rains for Lahore and parts of Punjab on Monday night and Tuesday.

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is still prevailing over northern parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, mainly hot and humid weather is likely in most parts of the province on Monday night and Tuesday.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Lahore, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Dera Ghazi Khan on Monday night.

On Tuesday, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Bhakkar, Layyah, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalnagar, Lahore and Dera Ghazi Khan during evening/night.

In Lahore, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 33-35 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, parts of the province received scattered rains during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Murree, Okara 45, Rawalpindi (Kacheri 31, Chaklala 21, Shamsabad 13), Faisalabad 28, Attock 26, Noorpur Thal 16, Sargodha 12, Mangala 11, Joharabad 09, Islamabad (Bokra 23, Airport, Zero Point 09, Saidpur 07, Golra 05), Chakwal 04, Hafizabad 02

Hot and humid weather prevailed elsewhere in the province.

Bahawalpur remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 35 C.

In Lahore, maximum temperature was recorded at 32 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 63 per cent.