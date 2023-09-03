Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather for the plains of Pakistan including Lahore during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of Pakistan.

A shallow westerly wave is present over the upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, hot and humid weather is expected in the plains of the country on Sunday night and the following two days.

However, rain-thunderstorms are expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period.

In Lahore, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 35-37 degrees Celsius on Monday and Tuesday.

On Sunday, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, the rain was recorded at isolated places in Khuber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm):

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Saidu Sharif 12, Cherat, Kakul 08, Malam Jabba, Pattan, 04, Dir (Lower 03, Upper 01), Balakot 02

Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 18, Airport 11)

Balochistan: Khuzdar 10

Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 09, Gilgit, Bunji 02 and Skardu 01

Dalbandin remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 44 C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 47 per cent.