Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast scattered rains for the twin cities during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of Pakistan.

A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country on Sunday night and following two days.

However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period.

In Rawalpindi, partly cloudy weather and isolated rains are expected with maximum temperature likely to remain in the range of 34-36 degrees Celsius on Monday and Tuesday.

In Islamabad, partly cloudy weather and light rains are expected with maximum temperature likely to remain 35-37 C on Monday and 34-36 C on Tuesday.

On Sunday, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain recorded at isolated places of Khuber Pakhyunkhwa, Kashmir, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm):

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Saidu Sharif 12, Cherat, Kakul 08, Malam Jabba, Pattan, 04, Dir (Lower 03, Upper 01), Balakot 02

Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 18, Airport 11)

Balochistan: Khuzdar 10

Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 09, Gilgit, Bunji 02 and Skardu 01

Dalbandin remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 44 C.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 46 percent.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 58 percent.