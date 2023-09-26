LAHORE – An international driving license is a document issued by the competent government authority that allows the holder to drive a private motor vehicle in any foreign country that recognises it.

The license is issued to Pakistanis, who are travelling abroad, in accordance with the Vienna Convention, 1968.

Citizens of Punjab province, who are planning to travel abroad especially United Kingdom(UK), can get their international driving license by visiting the city traffic police offices or police khidmat markaz across the province.

To get the international driving license, applicants are required to have valid national driving licenses and valid visa on their passports.

Necessary Documents For International Driving License

Attested Copy of CNIC

Attested Copy of Valid Driving License (issued by the licensing authority)

2 attested passport size photographs (one each from front and back)

Attested Copy of Passport (valid for at least 6 months with visa affixed of country to be visited)

Ticket of Rs.22 for court fee

Ticket of Rs.60

Rs. 180 on STR form have to be deposited in the branch after passing the test.

Note: International Driving Licenses are issued on the day of receiving the application. Applicant will bring original CNIC, driving license and passport.