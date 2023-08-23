LAHORE – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast significant monsoon rains for parts of Punjab including Lahore during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper parts of Pakistan.

A westerly wave has started affecting upper and central parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, mainly hot and very humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the province during Wednesday evening/night and on the following two days.

However, rain-wind thundershower is expected in Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Sargodha, Mianwali, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Khushab, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Okara, Kasur, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh during Wednesday evening/night and during next two days.

Heavy falls may also occur at isolated places in Pothohar region, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala and Gujrat during the period.

In Lahore, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 36-38 degrees Celsius on Thursday and 35-37 C on Friday.

Meanwhile, hot and very humid weather prevailed in most districts of the province during the last 24 hours.

Bhakkar remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 42 C.

In Lahore, maximum temperature was recorded 37 C. Relative humidity during the evening was recorded 62 per cent.