KARACHI – Pakistan Meteorological department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather across Sindh during the next couple of days.

As per the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper parts of Pakistan.

A westerly wave has started affecting upper and central parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province during Thursday evening/night and following two days.

However, partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain/drizzle is expected in Karachi and Hyderabad during the period.

In Karachi, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 30-32 degrees Celsius on Friday and Saturday.

In Hyderabad, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 33-35 C on Friday and 34-36 C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, weather remained hot and humid in most parts of Sindh during the last 24 hours.

However, coastal areas received scattered light rains.

Dadu remained the hottest place in Sindh where mercury rose as high as 41 C.

Maximum temperature in Karachi was recorded 30 C.

Relative humidity during the morning was recorded 85 per cent.

Maximum temperature in Hyderabad was recorded 33 C.

Relative humidity during the morning was recorded 70 per cent.