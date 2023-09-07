Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of Pakistan.

Under the influence of these conditions, hot and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province on Thursday evening/night and the following two days.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in Dir, Chitral and Kohistan on Thursday evening/night.

On Friday, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in Dir and Kohistan.

In Peshawar, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 37-39 degrees Celsius on Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather persisted in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

Dera Ismail Khan remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 41 C.

In Peshawar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 38 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 68 per cent.