Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of Pakistan and humid for plain areas during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of Pakistan.

Under the influence of these conditions, hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Thursday evening/night and the following two days.

Hot and humid weather is likely in plain areas during the period.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 36-38 degrees Celsius on Friday and Saturday.

In Rawalpindi, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 35-37 C on Friday and 36-38 C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather persisted in most parts of Pakistan during the last 24 hours.

However, some areas received scattered rains.

Rainfall (mm):

Dir 02, Gilgit and Skardu 01 each

Nokkundi remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 42 C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 77 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 65 per cent.