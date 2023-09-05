Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast scattered light rains for parts of Punjab including Lahore on Tuesday evening/night and Wednesday.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting the upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province on Tuesday evening/night and Wednesday.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is likely in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mianwali, Noorpur Thal, Sargodha, Khusab and Faisalabad on Tuesday evening/night.

On Wednesday, rain-wind/ thundershower is likely in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Sialkot and Narowal.

In Lahore, partly cloudy weather and light rains are expected on Tuesday evening/night. Maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 35-37 C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorms occurred in Islamabad, Potohar region and northeast Punjab during the period.

Rainfall (mm):

Islamabad (Saidpur, Zero Point 39, Golra 30, Airport 14, Bokra 13), Murree 26, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 21, Chaklala 20, Kacheri 12), Attock 12, Mangla, Sialkot 02, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat 01

Bhakkar remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 41 C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 38 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 69 per cent.