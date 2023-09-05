As Honda, and other leading brands took lead in local bike market, Chinese automakers including Road Prince continue to rake in sales.

Road Prince offers wide range of bikes including 70cc, 250cc, sports bikes like 150cc, RX3 250, Wego 150, and other sports rides. The company focuses on affordability, durability, and reliability, and several bikes of the company shares healthy share in local market.

Road Prince Bike Models in Pakistan

RP-70 CC, RP-70 CC Passion Plus, RP-70 CC Classic, RP-100 CC, RP-110 CC, RP-125 CC, RP-150 CC, RX-250 CC, and Zeus EV Scooty.

Road Prince Bike Latest Price Update 2023