Mainly hot and dry weather prevailed in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Monday with the experts predicting the similar conditions to persist during the next couple of days.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and dry weather for Lahore and most parts of the province during the next two days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of Pakistan.

Under the influence of these conditions, dry weather is expected in northern and hot and dry in the southern districts of the province during next two days.

In Lahore, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 34-36 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and 35-37 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the province during the last 24 hours.

Bahawalpur remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 38 C.

In Lahore, maximum temperature was recorded at 35 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 75 per cent.