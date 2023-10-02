KARACHI – A drop in gold prices in the international market affected local gold prices in Pakistan as the precious metal moved down on Monday.

Data shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA) shows the price of 24-carat gold declined by Rs300 and settled at Rs202,500 per tola.

The price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs255 and the new price stands at Rs173,610.

Last week, the prices of precious metal saw a negative trajectory.

In the international market, gold prices decreased by 0.80 percent and settled at $1,833 per ounce on the first working day of the week.

Silver rates, on the other hand, remained unchanged in Pakistan and the price stands at Rs2,394 per tola.