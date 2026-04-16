Watch: PM Shehbaz specially visits Prophet’s Chamber to pay homage

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Medina from Jeddah last night. Governor of Medina, Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, welcomed the Prime Minister and the Pakistani delegation upon their arrival in Medina.

The prime minister visited the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina and offered prayers for the progress of the country and nation, as well as for peace and reconciliation around the world.

On the occasion of the prime minister’s arrival, the gate of the Prophet’s Chamber was opened for the Prime Minister and the delegation. The Prime Minister specially visited the Prophet’s Chamber (peace be upon him) and presented his homage.

مدینہ منورہ: 16 اپریل 2026۔ وزیرِ اعظم محمد شہباز شریف گزشتہ شب جدہ سے مدینہ منورہ پہنچے. گورنر مدینہ شہزادہ سلمان بن سلطان بن عبدالعزیز آلسعود نے وزیرِ اعظم اور پاکستانی وفد کا مدینہ منورہ آمد پر استقبال کیا. وزیرِ اعظم نے مدینہ منورہ میں مسجد النبوی میں حاضری دی اور ملک و قوم… pic.twitter.com/KV3kXf6ePW — Prime Minister’s Office (@PakPMO) April 16, 2026

After completing his visit to Saudi Arabia, the prime minister will proceed from Medina to Doha. In Doha, he will hold a bilateral meeting with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Earlier, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif called on Saudi Arabia Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud during his visit to kingdom.

The prime minister was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister Sen. Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

During their warm and cordial meeting that lasted almost two hours, the two leaders held detailed discussions on the evolving regional situation.

The premier expressed full solidarity and support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the wake of the recent regional escalation. He conveyed deep condolences over the loss of precious lives and said the people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with their Saudi brethren.