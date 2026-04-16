Dubai’s Burj Al Arab Hotel closed for first time since 1999; here’s why

DUBAI – An iconic seven-star hotel in Dubai, Burj Al Arab hotel, has been closed for the period of 18 months for major renovation.

This marks the first significant refurbishment since 1999 when the hotel, which is famous for its sail-shaped design and luxurious interiors, was opened.

The company stated that the renovation will preserve the hotel’s unique architectural structure while focusing on maintaining its opulent interior design.

Burj Al Arab, built on an artificial island 280 meters off Jumeirah Beach, features extensive 24-carat gold leaf decorations, and interiors adorned with nearly 30 types of precious stones and marble, including Italian Statuario marble linked to classical architecture.

The renovation aims to maintain the hotel’s status as a world-renowned luxury destination while updating and preserving its iconic design.

The announcement comes as the parts of the UAE, including Dubai, saw massive airstrikes from Iran following a war with the United States.

Several people including foreign nationals lost their lives in the strikes that also impacted the tourism in Dubai.